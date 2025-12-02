DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / PMO’s renaming to Seva Teerth milestone in India’s journey: Amit Shah

PMO’s renaming to Seva Teerth milestone in India’s journey: Amit Shah

Terms the change an important milestone in the ‘golden journey’ of building a developed and excellent India in every field by placing service and good governance above all

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:34 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amit Shah. Tribune file
Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the naming of the Prime Minister's Office as Seva Teerth and the governors' office and residence as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas an important milestone in the journey to a developed India.

Advertisement

In a message on X, Shah said that for the past 11 years, the Modi government has been synonymous not with power, but with service, in which the topmost leader of the government considers himself a chief servant (Pradhan Sevak) and works for the people seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Advertisement

"In this direction, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has reiterated the resolve for service and named the Prime Minister's Office 'Seva Teerth'. At the same time, Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas are being renamed as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas," Shah said in his message in Hindi.

Advertisement

He termed the change an important milestone in the "golden journey" of building a developed and excellent India in every field by placing service and good governance above all.

The new complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will be called Seva Teerth.

Advertisement

The complex, which is in the final stages of completion, was earlier known as the Executive Enclave under the Central Vista Redevelopment project.

Besides the PMO, the Executive Enclave will comprise offices of the Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat and India House, which will be a venue for talks with visiting dignitaries.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts