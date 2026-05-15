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Home / India / PM's economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal could be the next West Bengal finance minister

PM's economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal could be the next West Bengal finance minister

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:35 PM May 15, 2026 IST
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Sanjeev Sanyal
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The Prime Minsiter's Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal could be the next finance minister of West Bengal.

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A section of BJP sources say Sanyal, with a rich experience of representing India at the OECD and the G7 in the past and serving as Co-Chair of the G20’s Framework Working Group, was a potential front runner for the coveted position.

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Sanyal's wife Smita Barooah is a senior office bearer in West Bengal BJP women's wing and contributed hugely to the party's campaign in the elections it just swept.

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Sources also say Sanyal could contest from Nandigram, the seat Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will vacate.

Adhikari who won from two seats will keep Bhabanipur from where he defeated former and TMC supremo CM Mamata Banerjee.

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Sanyal is currently a Member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council (since 2022) with the rank of Secretary, Government of India. He was earlier the Principal Economic Adviser to the Finance Minister for five years till February 2022.

His experience could be handy as the BJP plans a 360 degree overhaul of Bengal's industrial landscape.

Revival of the Bengal economy would be key to the realisation of several lofty poll promises including direct financial incentives the BJP announced for the people in its manifesto.

Currently West Bengal's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is a major issue of concern.

Long term structural decline has meant GSDP fall from 10.5% of the national GDP in the 1960s to 5.6% by 2026.

The state is grappling with high debt-to-GSDP ratio, heavy service reliance, low industrial output, and high welfare spending.

The next expansion of the West Bengal cabinet is due any time now, with hectic parleys underway to finalise incumbents for major portfolios including finance.

CM Adhikari and five cabinet ministers took oath of office on May 9.

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