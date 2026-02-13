PM’s first decisions at Seva Teerth: Doubling of agri fund, cashless treatment for accident victims

Cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for accident victims, doubling of agriculture infrastructure fund and financially empowering women are among the four decisions Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed as his first files from the PMO’s new office complex, Seva Teerth, on Friday.

Advertisement

Also read: After 99 years, govt to fully vacate North, South blocks tomorrow with PMO shifting to Sewa Teerth

Advertisement

After chairing the last cabinet meeting at South Block which he vacated on Friday morning, the PM at Seva Teerth signed the files, which the officials described as service-oriented.

Advertisement

“PM Modi’s first decisions from Seva Teerth reflect a spirit of Seva and touch every section of society. He has signed files relating to important decisions for women, youth and vulnerable citizens. Significant new initiatives taken include PM RAHAT Scheme, doubling of target of Lakhpati Didis to 6 crore, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund doubled to Rs 2 lakh crore, Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore,” the PMO said.

In its very first set of decisions after shifting to Seva Teerth, the PM signed important files taking decisions that touch every section of society: farmers, women, youth, and vulnerable citizens.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister approved the launch of the PM Rahat Scheme under which accident victims will get a cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, ensuring that no life is lost due to lack of immediate medical help.

The second decision was doubling of the target of Lakhpati Didis to 6 crore.

“The government has crossed the landmark of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis more than a year ahead of the March 2027 timeline. The PM has now set a new, ambitious target of 6 crore Lakhpati Didis by March 2029, doubling both scale and aspiration,” the officials said.

A major boost to farmers through the doubling of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to Rs 2 lakh crore is the third decision.

“In a move aimed at strengthening India’s entire agriculture value chain, the PM has approved doubling the outlay of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore,” the officials said.

The fourth file the PM signed is on Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore to boost the next wave of innovation.

“To power India’s innovation ecosystem, especially in deep tech, early-stage ideas, advanced manufacturing and breakthrough technologies, the PM has approved the Startup India FoF 2.0 with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore,” said PMO sources.

Earlier today, the PM unveiled the name of his new office complex as Seva Teerth.