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Home / India / Rs 35 crore PNB fraud in Greater Noida: Farmer had Rs 88 lakh savings, left with just Rs 1 lakh

Rs 35 crore PNB fraud in Greater Noida: Farmer had Rs 88 lakh savings, left with just Rs 1 lakh

Police say the management suspended several bank employees, including the branch manager, and registered a case at the Beta-2 police station

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PTI
Noida, Updated At : 10:47 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Bank account holders in Greater Noida allege Rs 35 crore fraud; several employees suspended. A video grab
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Account holders of Punjab National Bank in Greater Noida alleged that nearly Rs 35 crore went missing from their savings accounts and fixed deposits, with several customers claiming they neither authorised fund transfers nor received alerts about the transactions, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said the management suspended several bank employees, including the branch manager, and registered a case at the Beta-2 police station, which has jurisdiction over the bank branch.

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The bank management assured authorities that it would address the account holders' complaints, they said.

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Vijendra Singh, one of the affected customers, told reporters that his savings account, which earlier had around Rs 87 lakh-88 lakh, now showed a balance of only Rs 1 lakh.

Singh said he was a farmer and had received compensation from the authority.

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Another account holder, Haneef Khan, said he maintained a savings account at the Punjab National Bank branch at Aichhar in Greater Noida. "My savings account had Rs 39 lakh, but now nothing is showing in it. I neither received any message nor signed any document authorising the transfer of funds," he said.

Zakir, another account holder who claimed to have had Rs 9.5 lakh in his account, alleged that he had not received any text message from the bank regarding the transactions. He said he learnt about the alleged fraud only after visiting the bank.

Police said further investigation is under way.

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