DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / PNB scam: CBI arrests Nirav Modi's aide Sandeep Mistry after extradition from UAE

PNB scam: CBI arrests Nirav Modi's aide Sandeep Mistry after extradition from UAE

The arrest was made in compliance with a non-bailable warrant issued by a special court in November 2025

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 03:23 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nirav Modi (File pic), his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges since 2018 and also facing investigation by the CBI.
Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's associate Sandeep Mistry following his extradition from the UAE in connection with a multi-million-dollar PNB scam, officials said.

After being extradited on Monday, the CBI formally placed Mistry under arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday. The agency subsequently produced him before a special CBI court, but did not press for his remand.

Advertisement

The court then remanded Mistry to judicial custody till October 6.

Advertisement

The arrest was made in compliance with a non-bailable warrant issued by a special court in November 2025.

Mistry had served as the director of Fancy Creations Ltd, a Hong Kong-based company of Nirav Modi.

Advertisement

The CBI alleged that Mistry played an active role in the criminal conspiracy with Modi and other accused persons, in furtherance of which the Punjab National Bank was cheated to the tune of nearly Rs 6,498.20 crore.

The central agency has also claimed that Mistry, along with Modi's brother Nehal and another wanted accused, had threatened the employees — dummy directors of various firms associated with Modi in Dubai — to leave after the case was lodged in India.

They were allegedly forced to shift to Cairo under the threat that they also could be arrested. The accused had also destroyed their cellphones to erase evidence, the CBI alleged.

Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges since 2018 and also facing investigation by the CBI. They are accused of perpetrating an over USD 2 billion (more than Rs 13,000 crore) bank fraud in connivance with bank officials and by issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) at the Brady House PNB branch in Mumbai.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts