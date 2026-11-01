Poaching, missing animals: Activist flags lapses at Kuno National Park

Following the suspected shooting of a cheetah in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district last week, wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has sought a high-level probe into alleged poaching, security lapses and a lack of transparency in the management of Kuno National Park and the wider cheetah landscape.

Six forest personnel, including two rangers and three forest guards, have been suspended, while the Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the incident.

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In a representation to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Dubey sought action against officials allegedly responsible for negligence and demanded that investigation, postmortem and forensic reports related to cheetah deaths since 2022 be made public.

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He said his RTI application seeking postmortem details of cheetahs was rejected by the Kuno administration a month ago on grounds of national security. He has also sought details of agreements with South Africa, Namibia and Botswana under which such reports are allegedly being kept confidential.

The representation raises eight key concerns, including suspected cheetah poaching, the disappearance of radio-collared wildlife, deaths of sniffer dogs, alleged administrative lapses and pending payments to workers engaged in the cheetah project.

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Dubey has sought disclosure of the inquiry report into the death of male cheetah Pawan. An inquiry committee was constituted by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Wildlife Warden through an order dated August 30, 2024, to examine various aspects of the animal’s death. Dubey alleged the death was unnatural and sought details of action taken on the committee’s findings.

The representation also flags the death of female cheetah KGP11, aged 27 months, which was rescued in an injured condition from the Morena’s Pahargarh area on June 6, 2026, and died during treatment at Palpur. Dubey suspects the animal may have been shot and has sought an investigation into the circumstances surrounding its death.

He has questioned why postmortem, histopathological, forensic and video-recording reports of cheetahs that have died since 2022 have not been made public. The representation also seeks disclosure of provisions in memorandums of understanding signed with South Africa, Namibia and Botswana regarding the sharing of such information.

The deaths of two sniffer dogs at Kuno, in March 2024 and June 2026, have also been flagged. Dubey has sought details of action taken against those responsible and asked how patrolling and tracking operations are being conducted in their absence.

Another concern relates to a radio-collared tigress translocated from Panna Tiger Reserve to Madhav Tiger Reserve in Shivpuri, which has reportedly gone missing and is suspected to have been poached. He has sought a high-level inquiry into the matter.