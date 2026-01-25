POCSO timelines meant to protect child, not to secure bail by delay: Punjab and Haryana HC

Holding that timelines under the POCSO Act are meant to safeguard child victims and cannot be invoked by accused to claim bail on the ground of delay, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused relief to an accused facing allegations of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The assertion by Justice Neerja K. Kalson came in a case where the accused was “incarcerated for over a year”. His counsel had contended, among other things, that the trial was proceeding at a slow pace. Only five out of the 23 witnesses had been examined. As such, “prolonged detention infringes upon the petitioner's right to liberty and the presumption of innocence”.

Rejecting the argument that delay in trial entitled the accused to bail, Justice Kalson made it clear that “the statutory mandate regarding completion of trial within a particular period” was provided under the POCSO Act. It was for the victim’s benefit not the accused.

“Every attempt would be made to delay proceedings and release on grounds of delay would be sought in every such case” if such a plea were accepted, which was not the legislative intent of the POCSO Act.

Justice Kalson asserted a lenient approach was entirely unjustified when a child’s innocence stood violated.

“The judiciary bears a solemn duty to act as a guardian for those who are incapable to protect themselves. When the innocence of a child is violated, the law must act not merely as a punitive instrument, but as an unwavering shield. As it is often said, "the soul of a society is judged by how it treats its children, for they are the living messages we send to a time we will not see,’” Justice Kalson asserted.

The before Justice Kalson’s Bench arose from a complaint lodged by a 13-year-old girl’s mother on December 17, 2024. She alleged that her daughter had gone missing and expressed suspicion that the accused had enticed her away. An FIR in the matter was registered at a police station in Jhajjar and the petitioner was arrested on December 25, 2024. He was in custody since then.

During trial, the victim fully supported the prosecution case, stating on oath that the accused took her to Delhi and various locations in Uttar Pradesh, kept her in rented accommodation, and subjected her to repeated sexual assaults against her will. The court noted that both the victim and her mother had “unequivocally corroborated the prosecution’s narrative.”

The defence, on the other hand, relied heavily on the victim’s initial statement claiming she had left home “by her own sweet will” and had not alleged force. Justice Kalson rejected this line of defence after holding that consent was legally irrelevant under POCSO. “The law presumes such a child to be incapable of giving valid consent to any sexual act. Consequently, the concepts of ‘willingness’ or ‘voluntary departure’ are legally irrelevant,” Justice Kalson ruled.

Referring to defence claims on the victim’s statement of going “by her own sweet will”, Justice Kalson asserted “the substantive evidence of a witness is the testimony given on oath before the trial court.” Besides this, the absence of injuries did not negate sexual assault, particularly when abuse was repeated over time.

Finding a strong prima facie case, the court concluded that the gravity of offences and the legislative intent behind POCSO outweighed the plea for liberty. The bail petition was dismissed, though the trial court was directed to conclude the trial within six months, examining at least four prosecution witnesses on each effective date.