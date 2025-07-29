Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the principal opposition party in the Lok Sabha and said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was in existence because of the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Pakistan was a mistake of the Congress, which accepted the Partition of India.

Participating in the ongoing discussion on Operation Sindoor in the House of the People, Shah said that in 1948, it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru because of whom Pakistan-occupied Kashmir came into existence.

Recalling history, Shah said that in 1960, then Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel had tried his best to prevent Pandit Nehru from announcing the Indus Waters Treaty.

“Sardar Patel even went to All India Radio to try and stop the announcement, but the doors were closed to him. Pandit Nehru announced the IWT, which gave 80% of the waters that belonged to India to Pakistan,” said Shah.

The minister also said that in 1965, the strategic Haji Pir was given away to Pakistan, and in the 1971 war, India lost its strategic advantage, despite winning a grand war against Pakistan and creating Bangladesh.

“We had 93,000 prisoners of war in custody and 15,000 km² of land, both given away to Pakistan. The Shimla Agreement was signed, and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto took away everything that India had painstakingly won,” said Shah.

He also quoted Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw as saying that he had told former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had made a monkey out of her.

Citing the 1962 Indo-China war, Amit Shah said that as much as 38,000 km² of land in Aksai Chin was given away to China by Pandit Nehru, who defended the move in Parliament, saying that not even a blade of grass grew in Aksai Chin.

"These are the kind of non-serious replies these people used to give on matters of national security," Shah said amid severe opposition disruptions, even as he quoted from the Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru to recall how the late PM had refused an American proposal for India to be a member of the United Nations Security Council and preferred for China to get that position instead.

Attacking the Congress, Amit Shah said that the love of China of the leaders of the opposition outfit continues to be passed down from generation to generation.

He recalled the MOU signed between Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and China in this context as also a meeting of Rahul Gandhi with the Chinese Ambassador to India at a time when Indian soldiers were engaged in the conflict in Doklam with China.

Noting that Pakistan was the root of all terrorism in India, Shah said, "Pakistan is the Congress’s mistake. Had they not accepted the partition, there would have been no Pakistan and no terror attacks." Continuing his blistering attack on the Congress, Shah said that during the Congress-led UPA, 27 terror attacks took place between 2005 and 2011, and more than 1,000 people were killed.

"What did you do about it?" the Minister asked, adding that Congress was always opposed to the Prevention of Terrorism Act, which was passed during the government of the late Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in 2002.

Remembering how the Manmohan Singh-led UPA Cabinet in 2004, after coming to power, repealed POTA, Shah asked who the Congress was trying to protect by repealing such an important anti-terrorism legislation.

"Were you appeasing your vote bank?" Shah asked the Congress.

He said that it was after the repeal of POTA that a series of 27 terrorist attacks were perpetrated across Indian cities, and more than 1,000 people were killed in these attacks.

The minister also said that the terrorist attacks that happened during the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's led NDA dispensation were all related to Jammu and Kashmir and perpetrated by terrorists sent by Pakistan.

"Not one attack happened in any Indian city. And even for JK-related attacks, Pakistan is sending terrorists because there is no longer any terrorist left in Jammu and Kashmir," said Shah.