PoK part of India, will take it, says Shah at Bengal rally

New Delhi, May 15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was part of India and that “we will take it”.

Addressing a rally at Serampore in West Bengal, Shah said though peace had returned to the once troubled state after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, PoK “now echoes with slogans of Azadi and protests”.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019, peace has returned to Kashmir. But now we witness protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Earlier, slogans of Azadi were heard here, now the same slogans are heard in PoK. Earlier, stones were hurled here, now stones are hurled in PoK,” he said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for not supporting the demand of taking over PoK, Shah said, “Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. Let me say this PoK is part of India and we will take it.”

Shah said the present Lok Sabha elections were about “choosing between corrupt leaders of the INDI Alliance and honest politician Narendra Modi, who despite being CM and then PM never had an allegation of single paisa against him.”

“It’s a fight between the ‘Chinese guarantee’ of the INDI Alliance and the concrete promises of Modi ji. It’s a fight between infiltration and the guarantee of citizenship under the CAA. It’s a fight between ‘Vote for Vikas’ and ‘Vote for Jihad’! The choice is yours,” he said.

“Bengal is the land that gave us Vande Mataram and the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana and played a key role in Bengal’s freedom struggle. The communists and the TMC tried to end nationalism and patriotism in Bengal,” he said.

Shah said, “No one will be spared even if Mamata Banerjee tries to protect them. Those involved in corruption and scams and looting common people of Bengal should be prepared to go to jail. No one will be spared.”

“Mamata Banerjee is spreading lies about the CAA. Why is she against refugees getting citizenship? She is supporting infiltration in Bengal, but opposes Hindu refugees getting citizenship,” he said. (with PTI inputs)

