PoK would not have existed had Sardar Patel been PM, says Shivraj Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Tuesday said Pakistan would not have dared to occupy a part of Kashmir if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been India's prime minister instead of Jawaharlal Nehru.

He accused Nehru of committing a "historic blunder" by not allowing Patel to handle the Kashmir issue.

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Delivering the 67th Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture in the national capital, the agriculture minister hailed the 'Iron Man of India' for accomplishing the seemingly impossible task of integrating the princely states into the Indian Union.

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"We all know how (former prime minister) Jawaharlal Nehru committed a historic blunder by not allowing Sardar Patel to handle the vexed Kashmir issue. If Patel had been in charge, the entire Kashmir region would have been part of India today. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would not have existed," he said.

Chouhan claimed that the entire country wanted to see Patel become prime minister, but Mahatma Gandhi had his eyes set on Nehru.

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"Sardar Patel would not have approved the Indus Waters Treaty or given money to Pakistan to help build replacement canals from the western rivers of the Indus system. He would also have put an end to the hardships faced by our farmers even after independence had he been prime minister," he said.

The minister noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fulfilling Sardar Patel's unfulfilled dreams.

"Our prime minister is fulfilling the dreams of Sardar Patel. The abrogation of Article 370 is the most important step in this direction. Kashmir, which was once synonymous with terrorist attacks and stone-pelting incidents, is witnessing a wave of change today. Unfurling the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar was once considered a herculean task, but today it is a non-issue," he added.

He said peace had returned to the Kashmir Valley under the Modi government at the Centre.

The minister said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision, determination and leadership had laid the foundation for India's national unity and territorial integrity.

"Sardar Patel's vision of a united India continues to inspire the nation through the idea of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Inspired by the visionary leader's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the country has responded firmly to threats from foreign forces and terrorists through various measures, including surgical strikes," he said.

As a mark of respect for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was India's first Information and Broadcasting Minister, Akashvani organises the annual Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture.

The recording of the lecture will be broadcast at 9:30 pm across the Akashvani network on October 31 to mark Sardar Patel's birth anniversary.