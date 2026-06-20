Foreigners’ access to parts of Pokhran, other border areas in Rajasthan restricted

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The move comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday brought an amendment in the Immigration and Foreigners Order of 2025, which lists areas where foreign nationals have to seek special official authorisation to travel.

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The newly notified Immigration and Foreigners (Amendment) Order, 2026, flows from the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which is an umbrella law governing the entry, stay and exit of foreigners into India.

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Issued under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the fresh amendment inserts a new clause defining an ‘Overseas Citizen of India Cardholder’ in accordance with the Citizenship Act, 1955. The move brings clarity to the status of OCI cardholders under the immigration framework established by the 2025 Act.

The most important part of the amendment is the revision of entries under the Third Schedule (which mentioned protected areas) concerning Rajasthan, which shares a long International Border with Pakistan.

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The Centre has substituted the existing list of protected areas in the state with a revised schedule covering specified regions in the border districts of Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Barmer, Phalodi and Jalore. The revised schedule identifies tehsils and areas that fall within the protected area framework under the Immigration and Foreigners Order.

The areas now covered in the list include Pokhran (part of the town that is located along the west of National Highway 11), Ramgarh, Sam and Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer district; Khajuwala, Chhatargarh, Poogal and Bajju in Bikaner district; Srikaranpur, Anupgarh, Gharsana, Rawla and Srivijaynagar in Sri Ganganagar district; Sedwa, Dhanau, Chohtan and Ramsar in Barmer district; Bap and Phalodi in Phalodi district; and Sanchore and Chitalwana in Jalore district.

Certain areas west of National Highways 11, 62 and 68 have also been specified under the revised schedule. The notification further excludes many areas from the protected area provisions.

These include the peripheral areas of cities, towns and villages located along National Highways 11, 62 and 68 and the municipal limits of Sri Ganganagar, Suratgarh, Bikaner, Phalodi, Bap, Pokhran, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Sanchore.

Key tourist spots in Jaisalmer including Amarsagar, Ludrava, Kuldara, Bada Bagh, Akal, Sam, Unda and Khuhri, have been excluded from the protected area regime. The exemption also extends to a corridor of 500 metres on either side of roads leading to these destinations and the boundaries of the concerned villages.