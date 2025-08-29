DT
Police arrest man who used abusive language against PM during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Police arrest man who used abusive language against PM during ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’

A case was registered against him and others on the basis of a complaint filed by the BJP’s Darbhanga district president Aditya Narayan Choudhary 
article_Author
PTI
Darbhanga, Updated At : 02:01 PM Aug 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
In this image released on Aug. 29, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in West Champaran district, Bihar. (AICC via PTI Photo)
The Bihar Police on Friday arrested the person who allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in the state, officials said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20), was arrested from Singhwara locality of Darbhanga town.

A case was registered against him and others on the basis of a complaint filed by the BJP’s Darbhanga district president Aditya Narayan Choudhary.

A purported video showed a person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.

