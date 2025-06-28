DT
Police attacked, vehicles damaged during drug party raid in Kerala's Thrissur 

Police attacked, vehicles damaged during drug party raid in Kerala’s Thrissur 

Six people, including a murder accused, have been taken into custody for assaulting the officers and damaging the police vehicles
PTI
Thrissur, Updated At : 12:01 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
Police officers were attacked and their official vehicles were damaged when they tried to stop an alleged drug party near Nellankara in this district on Saturday.

Five police officers were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while three police jeeps were damaged, an officer said.

He also said that six people, including a murder accused, have been taken into custody for assaulting the officers and damaging the police vehicles.

Police said that they were called by the mother of one of the accused, after the party, which began late Friday night and continued till the small hours of Saturday, turned very loud.

When officers arrived at the scene, those partying attacked them and damaged their jeep.

Later, when more officers arrived, they too were attacked and their vehicles were also damaged, they said.

Subsequently, additional forces were called and some of the accused were taken into custody.

Further proceedings will be initiated based on the extent of the injuries suffered by the attacked officers, they added.

