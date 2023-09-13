Police briefing should not result in media trial, says Supreme Court, directs MHA to prepare comprehensive manual

New Delhi, September 13
Noting that police briefing should not result in media trial, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare a comprehensive manual on media briefings by police about criminal cases. It also directed DGPs to submit their suggestions for the manual.
Observing that biased reporting gives rise to public suspicion that the person has committed an offence, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said media reports can also violate the privacy of a victim.
The top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggestions in a month to MHA on preparing manual for media briefings by police in criminal cases.
"All DGPs, in a month, should communicate to Ministry of Home Affairs, their suggestions for guidelines...NHRC's suggestions may also be taken," the bench said.
The top court was hearing a plea regarding modalities followed by police in conducting media briefings where probe is in progress. (With PTI Inputs)
