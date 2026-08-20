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Home / India / Police cannot probe offences under PCPNDT Act, rules SC

Police cannot probe offences under PCPNDT Act, rules SC

The verdict came on a petition filed by UP Government challenging a judgment of Allahabad High Court that placed restrictions on police action under PCPNDT Act

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:12 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The police cannot investigate offences under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, which aimed to prohibit the use of prenatal diagnostic techniques for determination of the sex of the foetus, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

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A Bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice N Kotiswar Singh held that police can’t register an FIR for offences under the PCPNDT Act merely because such offences have been classified as cognisable and non-bailable and that authorities designated under the law must take action in such cases. The special enforcement mechanism created under the PCPNDT Act must prevail and that it cannot be displaced by the ordinary police investigation procedure.

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The court also held that investigation into offences under the Act lies with the Appropriate Authority and that a Magistrate cannot take cognisance based on a police charge-sheet. Cognisance can be taken only on a complaint filed in accordance with Section 28 of the Act.

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Section 28 of the PCPNDT Act creates a bar against courts to take cognisance of an offence under the Act without a formal complaint having been filed directly by the authorized Appropriate Authority or an individual with a 15-day prior notice. Only a Metropolitan Magistrate/Judicial Magistrate of the First Class is empowered tp try offenses under the Act.

However, recognising that police assistance might be sought in cases of genuine grave exigency for the effective discharge of statutory functions, the top court drew a distinction between police assistance and police investigation.

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While police may assist in circumstances such as maintaining law and order, searches, seizures or preventing destruction of evidence, such limited assistance did not permit the police to take over the investigation contemplated under the PCPNDT Act, the top court said.

The verdict came on a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh Government challenging a September 30, 2024 judgment of the Allahabad High Court that placed restrictions on police action under the PCPNDT Act.

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