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Home / India / Police complaint filed over ‘knife attack attempt’ on Mamata Banerjee near her home

Police complaint filed over ‘knife attack attempt’ on Mamata Banerjee near her home

In the complaint, Mamata AITC leader Dola Sen alleges that the incident took place around 6 pm on Tuesday when Banerjee visited the Milan Sangha Puja pandal in her neighbourhood

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 10:07 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
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A complaint was filed with the police alleging that a woman carrying a knife tried to approach former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a threatening manner when she was going to inaugurate a Durga Puja near her residence in the city's Kalighat area on Tuesday.

The accused woman was detained, a senior police officer told PTI.

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In the complaint, Mamata AITC leader Dola Sen alleged that the incident took place around 6 pm on Tuesday when Banerjee visited the Milan Sangha Puja pandal in her neighbourhood.

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The complaint named the woman and alleged that she was known in the locality as a civic volunteer and a drug addict.

"She was hurling abuses and, in an intoxicated manner, tried to violently approach Mamata Banerjee," Sen said in the complaint, adding that the woman was carrying a knife.

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The complaint further alleged that the woman claimed to be Banerjee's niece and lay on the road, creating a scene while trying to approach the Mamata AITC supremo.

Sen said it was concerning that someone allegedly carrying a weapon could approach the residence of Banerjee, a Z-plus category protectee.

Stating that the incident could be the result of a conspiracy, the former Rajya Sabha member requested the police to examine photographs and video footage submitted with the complaint and take appropriate legal action.

She urged the authorities to take cognisance of the matter under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which governs how police record information regarding cognisable offences.

"We are questioning the woman and trying to understand the reason for her behaviour. We are also reviewing the video footage of the incident. Witnesses will also be spoken to," the police officer said.

Describing the incident as "shocking news", another Mamata AITC leader, Saket Gokhale, alleged in an X post that "a drug addict" reached Banerjee's residence and tried to attack her with a knife.

He said, "This is the condition in Bengal where even a Z+ protectee & 3-time CM is not safe. Was this a planned conspiracy by BJP because Didi is determined to finish them off in Delhi? A complaint has been filed. Will the police act or was this sanctioned by Amit Shah?"

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