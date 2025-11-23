DT
Police introduce safety armband for children arriving at Sabarimala temple

Police introduce safety armband for children arriving at Sabarimala temple

It has the child's name and mobile number of accompanying guardian printed on it

article_Author
PTI
Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Updated At : 06:44 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel help Lord Ayyappa Swamy devotees at Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. PTI
Police have introduced a safety armband for children to prevent them from getting lost in the crowd during the Sabarimala pilgrimage, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, all children below the age of ten are provided the armband at Pamba, with the child's name and the mobile number of the accompanying guardian printed on it.

The band also carries a QR code containing the child's details, they added.

The safety armband helps police quickly locate parents if a child gets separated in the crowd. Other pilgrims can also assist lost children using the information on the band.

Police officials have urged parents to ensure that the armband is not removed until the pilgrimage is completed and the child is safely back in the vehicle.

The 'mandala-makaravilakku' season, which began on November 16, will conclude in January next year.

On average, over 70,000 pilgrims, including children, visit the hill shrine daily.

