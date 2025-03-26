DT
PT
Police issue 2nd notice to Kunal Kamra over anti-Shinde remarks   

Police issue 2nd notice to Kunal Kamra over anti-Shinde remarks   

The 36-year-old comic has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:29 PM Mar 26, 2025 IST
Kunal Kamra
Police on Wednesday issued a second notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case filed in Mumbai for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said.

According to the official, the 36-year-old comic has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case filed at the Khar police station in suburban Mumbai on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

It was not clear when Kamra's appearance has been sought as the official did not provide further details.

Police issued the first notice to Kamra on Tuesday and sought his presence, citing start of probe into the defamation case against him.

After the first notice, sources said the comic had sought one week's time to appear before police.

The comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra by making caustic remarks against Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, in his show recorded at a studio in Mumbai a few days ago.

