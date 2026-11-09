Police SSI fatally attacked for rebuking youth for violation on Deepavali night

A Special Sub-Inspector of police was fatally attacked by a group of youngsters for rebuking them for bursting firecrackers in the middle of a public road and blocking traffic on Deepavali night in this district, an official said on Monday.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced a relief of Rs 40 lakh for the family of the SSI.

According to the police official, SSI K Senthil Kumar, who was returning home after work in civilian clothes, noticed a group of local youth bursting high-decibel firecrackers directly in the middle of a public road at Samadharmapuram.

They had blocked vehicular traffic so they could film video reels for social media.

Advertisement

Kumar (56), who was attached to the Theni DSP office, took note of the public nuisance and traffic disruption, scolded the youth, and advised them to move to the side of the road. However, the group ignored his warning and argued with him.

The SSI then pulled out his mobile phone and began to record a video of their violations to send to the police control room. Enraged by this, the gang surrounded and physically assaulted him, the official said.

During the ensuing scuffle, the SSI tried to apprehend one of them but was hit hard, receiving a severe elbow blow that caused him to lose balance, collapse, and lose consciousness. He was rushed to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Monday, the police official said.

Advertisement

The police noted that the officer had a pre-existing heart condition which likely compounded the fatal effect of the physical assault.

Following the incident, the Theni police made multiple arrests and are investigating further.

According to a release from the state government, Kumar was attached to the Palanichettipatti police station but was on deputation at the Theni Deputy Superintendent of Police camp office.

Advertisement

Expressing his profound grief over the incident, CM Vijay stated that the untimely demise of the officer is an irreparable loss to both the state police department and his family.

Apart from offering his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, relatives, and colleagues, the chief minister ordered an immediate relief of Rs 40 lakh to support the grieving family.

Paying tributes to his sacrifice, the police said Kumar “laid down his life in the line of duty to protect the public, even after completing his duty hours.”

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said under the current rule, there is no safety for the people or policemen who are supposed to protect the people.

The law and order situation in the state was going out of control, he said, and claimed that a Deputy Speaker beat up the people who came to petition him and even threatened them. “This is a disgrace that Tamil Nadu has never seen before. The day is not far when these circus rulers will answer for the tears and bloodshed of the people of Tamil Nadu,” Udhayanidhi said on ‘X’.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the murders on a single day coinciding with Deepavali reflected the status of the prevailing law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. It also deteriorated to the point where the entire state is seeing bloodshed.

“The TVK government has pushed the law and order situation to the point where rowdies and criminals are roaming the streets fearlessly, threatening to kill those who confront them,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

“The most horrific of the crimes is the shocking beating of SSI Senthil Kumar, who was supposed to protect the public in Theni, by rowdies. If even the Khaki shirt is not safe here, where is the safety for the common people,” he asked.

He further said, “Will this ‘reel’ Chief Minister @actorVijay now understand that politics is not a cinema set; and the Chief Minister’s chair is not a platform for delivering ‘punch dialogue’?”

ஒரே நாளில் 11 கொலைகள்- தீபாவளி நாளான்று பட்டாசு சத்தத்திற்கு இணையாக ​தேனி, கடலூர், திருச்சி, சென்னை, சிவகங்கை, திருவள்ளூர் என தமிழகத்தின் பல்வேறு மாவட்டங்களில் கொலைச் சத்தமும் கேட்டிருக்கிறது தமிழ்நாட்டில்! ​தமிழகத்தில் சட்டம்-ஒழுங்கு அடியோடு சீரழிந்து, மாநிலம் முழுவதும் ரத்தக் களறியாக மாறியிருப்பது நெஞ்சை பதற வைக்கிறது. ​"ரோட்டில் நின்றால் கொலை... தட்டிக்கேட்டால் படுகொலை!" என்னும் அளவிற்கு ரவுடிகளும் குற்றவாளிகளும் தெருக்களில் அச்சமின்றி நகர்வலம் வரும் அளவிற்கு நாட்டின் சட்டம் ஒழுங்கைத் தள்ளியிருக்கிறது தவெக அரசு. இதில் உச்சகட்ட கொடுமையாக, தேனியில் பொதுமக்களைக் காக்க வேண்டிய காவல்துறை சிறப்பு உதவி ஆய்வாளர் செந்தில்குமார் அவர்களையே ரவுடிகள் அடித்துக் கொலை செய்திருப்பது அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கிறது. ​"காக்கிச் சட்டைக்கே இங்கே பாதுகாப்பில்லை என்றால், சாமானிய மக்களுக்கு எங்கே இருக்கும் பாதுகாப்பு?" ​அஇஅதிமுக ஆட்சியில் கம்பீரமாக நிமிர்ந்து நின்ற தமிழ்நாடு காவல்துறை, இன்றைக்கு ஆளத் தெரியாத ஆச்சரியக்குறி தவெக அரசால் கலகலத்துப் போய் நிற்பது மிகுந்த வேதனைக்குரியது. ​அரசியல் என்பது சினிமா செட் அல்ல; முதலமைச்சர் நாற்காலி என்பது 'பஞ்ச் டயலாக்' பேசுவதற்கான மேடையும் அல்ல என்பதை இந்த 'ரீல்' முதல்வர் @actorVijay அவர்கள் இப்போது புரிந்து கொள்வார்? படுகொலை செய்யப்பட்ட சிறப்பு உதவி ஆய்வாளர் செந்தில்குமார் அவர்களின் குடும்பத்திற்கு தற்போது அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள 40 லட்ச ரூபாய் நிதி உதவி என்பது போதுமானது அல்ல. அஇஅதிமுக ஆளுங்கட்சியாக இருந்தபோதும் சரி, எதிர்கட்சியாக இருந்தபோதும் சரி, Line Of Duty-ன் போது உயிரிழக்கும் காவலர்களுக்கு 1 கோடி ரூபாய் வழங்கப்படுவதை உறுதி செய்துள்ளோம். இந்த அரசும், கடந்த 14.10.2026 அன்று வெளியிட்டுள்ள அரசாணையில், பணியின்போது துணிச்சலுடன் உயிர்நீத்த காவலர்களின் குடும்பத்திற்கு 1 கோடி ரூபாய் நிதி உதவி வழங்கப்படும் என கூறியுள்ளது. தான் போட்ட அரசாணை கூட இந்த ஆச்சரியக்குறி அரசுக்கு நியாபகம் இல்லை என்பதுதான் இங்கு ஆச்சரியமாய் இருக்கிறது. அந்த வகையில், திரு. செந்தில்குமார் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் ரூ. 1 கோடி நிவாரணம் வழங்கி, குடும்பத்தில் ஒருவருக்கு அரசு வேலையும் வழங்க வேண்டும் என இந்த அரசைக் வலியுறுத்தி கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன். ஒரே நாளில் 11 கொடூரக் கொலைகளை செய்து தமிழகத்தை பதற வைத்த அனைத்துக் குற்றவாளிகள் மீதும் மிகக்கடுமையான சட்ட நடவடிக்கைகளை எடுக்க வேண்டும் எனவும் இந்த பொய்க்கால் குதிரை அரசை வலியுறுத்துகிறேன். @CMOTamilnadu @AIADMKOfficial — Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) November 9, 2026

The former CM demanded that the government provide Rs 1 crore as compensation to the police official who died in the line of duty.

Expressing shock over the incident, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said strict action must be taken to maintain law and order without any compromise.

“As many as 10 people, including a police Special Sub-Inspector, were murdered in various incidents across Tamil Nadu, from Chennai to Theni, during the Deepavali festival. It is condemnable that even police personnel entrusted with maintaining law and order are now facing a situation where their own safety cannot be guaranteed,” he said.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy claimed that the law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated to a dangerous level, and the role of liquor and rising drug peddling can no longer be ignored.

“A uniformed police officer was killed by a drunken mob, and a rowdy was killed in a brawl ...the state’s control over public spaces has clearly weakened,” he said.