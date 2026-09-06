DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Police thrash live-in partner murder accused in Gujarat; defend action citing reputation damage

Police thrash live-in partner murder accused in Gujarat; defend action citing reputation damage

Police claim they had to “go the extra mile”, treating the incident as a “rarest of rare case”, as it dented their reputation and eroded public faith in the force

article_Author
PTI
Bhavnagar, Updated At : 10:13 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Inspector D P Unadkat from the Neelam Bagh police station said the clip of Lakhani violently assaulting the woman in full public view severely tarnished the image of the police. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

A man accused of fatally assaulting his live-in partner at a bus stand in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar city was thrashed by police at the same spot during a crime scene reconstruction, with officials defending the action as a response to the brutality of the murder.

A police inspector claimed they had to “go the extra mile”, treating the incident as a “rarest of rare case”, as it dented their reputation and eroded public faith in the force.

Advertisement

A video of the accused, identified as Faizal Lakhani, tied with ropes and dragged around while being hit with a baton on Saturday, was shared widely on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Inspector D P Unadkat from the Neelam Bagh police station said the clip of Lakhani violently assaulting the woman in full public view severely tarnished the image of the police, leading people to say that they had lost faith in the force.

“The general public feels that law and order has collapsed. Thugs are killing women and girls, while the police remain helpless, and that the public can only watch. In such extreme cases, it becomes essential to send a strong message to criminals,” he said.

Advertisement

The flogging was necessary to address the “disrepute” the police had suffered, the official said.

Victim Kajal Baraiya and Lakhani had been living together on a footpath for nearly seven years. The accused has a history of criminal cases against him, including charges of robbery and other serious offences.

Upon his release from jail, he recently found that his partner was in a relationship with his acquaintance Ravi, which led to a confrontation on Thursday.

Lakhani assaulted Kajal and Ravi. Kajal was admitted to the government-run Sir T Hospital in the city, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The accused was held on Friday for murder.

Notably, in a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) in the Gujarat High Court on some accused persons being beaten in public by a police officer in Surat, the amicus curiae submitted that the state home department had issued a circular on May 7, restricting such conduct.

Actions such as forcing the accused to perform sit-ups or crawl on their knees in public, kicking or beating them with a stick would invite strict disciplinary action, it said.

“Any officer or employee found engaging in such conduct will face strict disciplinary action, and the senior officers of the respective area will be held accountable,” the circular said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts