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Home / India / Police to file chargesheet soon in sexual assault case against director Ranjith

Police to file chargesheet soon in sexual assault case against director Ranjith

The director was arrested on March 31 in connection with a complaint filed by a young actor

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PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 04:20 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The police probing the sexual assault case against film director Ranjith are set to file a chargesheet soon, officials said on Sunday.

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The investigation team has begun uploading documents related to the chargesheet on the court's online platform as part of the final stages of the process, officials said.

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Sources said the chargesheet in hardcopy form would be filed shortly before the concerned Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

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Ranjith is the lone accused in the case, as the investigation did not uncover evidence of any other person's involvement in aiding the director, officials said.

The director was arrested on March 31 in connection with a complaint filed by a young actor alleging sexual assault.

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According to the complaint, she was allegedly sexually harassed by Ranjith inside a caravan during a film shoot at Fort Kochi in January this year.

After spending 10 days in jail, he was granted bail by a court.

Following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report in 2024, Ranjith was booked for misbehaving with a Bengali actor, a case that was later quashed by the Kerala High Court.

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