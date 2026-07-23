Policeman who 'slapped' woman protester during CJP march removed from site 

After a video purportedly showing Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba slapping a woman protester during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar went viral, he was removed from the site, said sources.

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In the video, the woman protester can be later seen shouting and objecting to the policeman’s behaviour. The incident reportedly took place during the CJP’s march towards Parliament, which saw the participation of a large number of students.

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The sources said that Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba had been asked to return to his posting station a day after the video went viral.

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Lamba, an officer of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS), has been at the centre of controversy since the video from the Parliament march surfaced.

During the march, police and security personnel used lathicharge to prevent the students from proceeding towards Parliament. It was during this confrontation that the video emerged, showing Lamba allegedly slapping a woman protester who was standing at one side.

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The viral video has triggered strong reactions on social media, with many questioning the police’s conduct during the protest.