DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to visit India from Oct 21, hold talks with Modi

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to visit India from Oct 21, hold talks with Modi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file
Advertisement

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will visit India from October 21 to 23 for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with trade, defence and emerging technologies expected to figure prominently as the two countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Advertisement

Tusk, who will be accompanied by Poland’s Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domanski and a large business delegation, will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi in New Delhi on October 22.

Advertisement

The two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The visit comes as India and Poland seek to build on the elevation of their ties to a strategic partnership during Modi’s visit to Poland in August 2024. Cooperation in trade and investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education and culture will be among the key areas of engagement.

Advertisement

Tusk will also travel to Bengaluru, where he is scheduled to interact with business stakeholders, particularly from the information technology and space sectors. India-Poland Business Forums will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and Bengaluru on October 23 to explore opportunities for greater commercial engagement.

This will be Tusk’s second visit to India as Poland’s Prime Minister, following his earlier visit in 2010. He was also in New Delhi in 2017 for the India-EU Summit in his capacity as President of the European Council.

The visit is also expected to lend momentum to India-EU engagement, with New Delhi and Warsaw looking to expand cooperation across economic and strategic sectors.

The MEA said the visit would provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-Poland strategic partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, while deepening the broader India-EU strategic partnership.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts