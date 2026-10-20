Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to visit India from Oct 21, hold talks with Modi

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will visit India from October 21 to 23 for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with trade, defence and emerging technologies expected to figure prominently as the two countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

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Tusk, who will be accompanied by Poland’s Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domanski and a large business delegation, will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi in New Delhi on October 22.

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The two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The visit comes as India and Poland seek to build on the elevation of their ties to a strategic partnership during Modi’s visit to Poland in August 2024. Cooperation in trade and investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education and culture will be among the key areas of engagement.

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Tusk will also travel to Bengaluru, where he is scheduled to interact with business stakeholders, particularly from the information technology and space sectors. India-Poland Business Forums will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and Bengaluru on October 23 to explore opportunities for greater commercial engagement.

This will be Tusk’s second visit to India as Poland’s Prime Minister, following his earlier visit in 2010. He was also in New Delhi in 2017 for the India-EU Summit in his capacity as President of the European Council.

The visit is also expected to lend momentum to India-EU engagement, with New Delhi and Warsaw looking to expand cooperation across economic and strategic sectors.

The MEA said the visit would provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-Poland strategic partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, while deepening the broader India-EU strategic partnership.