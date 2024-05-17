'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

After a video went viral showing Swati Maliwal allegedly misbehaving with the staff at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP, who has accused the CM's PA of assault, junked the footage saying "like every time the political hitman is back to the old ways of saving himself".

"Like every time, this time also, the political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself after commiting the crime," Maliwal said about the video.

She asked as to who makes a video of someone being beaten up.

हर बार की तरह इस बार भी इस राजनीतिक हिटमैन ने ख़ुद को बचाने की कोशिशें शुरू कर दी हैं।



अपने लोगों से ट्वीट्स करवाके, आधि बिना संदर्भ की वीडियो चलाके इसे लगता है ये इस अपराध को अंजाम देके ख़ुद को बचा लेगा। कोई किसी को पीटते हुए वीडियो बनाता है भला? घर के अंदर की और कमरे की CCTV… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 17, 2024

"The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world," Maliwal posted on X.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Rajya Sabha