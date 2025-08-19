Politics, chaos rule LS during discussion on Shukla

The Opposition on Monday boycotted the proceedings in the Lok Sabha and created a ruckus during a special discussion on “India’s space programme and its role in Viksit Bharat-2047” to celebrate the feat of Gp Capt Shubhanshu Shukla, IAF pilot and ISRO mission astronaut, who recently returned from a historic stint on the International Space Station (ISS).

The opposition benches raised slogans and stalled business, ultimately forcing the House to be adjourned for the entire day.

The Opposition INDIA bloc has since the beginning of the monsoon session launched a full-scale attack on the ruling party and vociferously demanded a discussion on the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. However, the government has maintained that the SIR matter is sub judice and cannot be discussed in the House.

During a brief discussion in the House marred by pandemonium, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said India’s space economy would reach $45 billion in the next 10 years and an Indian astronaut would herald Viksit Bharat by landing on the moon in 2040.

“India will set up its own Bharat Antariksh Station in 2035 and in 2040, an Indian astronaut will set foot on the moon,” Jitendra Singh said as opposition members created a ruckus.

However, in a dramatic twist, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor broke ranks to shower praise on Shukla, calling his mission “a stepping stone to Gaganyaan” and a “symbol of India’s space ambitions”.

Tharoor, through a social media post, lauded Shukla’s first-hand inputs on spacecraft systems and microgravity effects, saying they were crucial for de-risking and refining the human spaceflight programme while inspiring a new generation of Indian scientists.

His comments stood out as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tore into the Opposition for “politicising” a national achievement.

“The manner in which the Opposition created a ruckus in the House and did not allow it to function is extremely unfortunate,” Rajnath posted on X, adding that space was a matter of “national pride and scientific vision” that should be kept above partisan politics.

Ironically, the discussion — meant to showcase India’s rise in global space diplomacy and futuristic ambitions — remained inconclusive, drowned in din and adjourned amid chaos.