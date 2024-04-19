Poll panel reviews preparations

New Delhi, April 18
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, on Thursday held a review meeting with central observers on the preparations for voting in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. As many as 88 parliamentary constituencies in 12 states are scheduled to go for polling on April 26. As many as 89 general observers, 53 police observers and 109 expenditure observers have been deployed.
Central observers were directed to ensure preparedness in all the constituencies well in advance and ensure the level-playing field for all the stakeholders, i.e. candidates and political parties.
The observers were strictly directed to ensure that polling stations contain all amenities for voters.
