Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: Polling on for 230 seats of MP

Bhopal, November 17
Polling began on Friday morning for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where 2,533 candidates, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath, are in the fray for 230 assembly seats, in a largely straight contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.
Polling is being held from 7 am to 6 pm in all the assembly segments except in Baihar, Lanjhi and Paraswada seats in Balaghat district, 55 booths in Mandla district's Bichhiya and Mandla seats and 40 polling stations of Dindori district, all Naxalite affected, where voting time is 7 am to 3 pm, an official said.
The single-phase voting covering all the 230 assembly seats -- 47 of them reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes -- has more than 5.6 crore registered electors, the official said.
A total of 10.39 per cent of electorates exercised their franchise till 9 am in Madhya Pradesh, where polling began in the morning for the 230-member assembly on Friday.
Till 9 am, 10.39 per cent of voters cast their votes in the state, a poll official said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday voted in their respective constituencies after polling began in the state in the morning.
Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh and their two sons cast their votes at Jait village, part of the Budhni assembly seat in Sehore district, from where he is a BJP candidate.
Before heading to the polling booth, Chouhan offered prayers at a temple in the village.
Nath, his son and Lok Sabha MP Nakul Nath and daughter-in-law also cast their votes at Shikarpur in the Sausar assembly seat of Chhindwara district, the home turf of the state Congress chief. Nath is the Congress candidate from Chhindwara assembly seat.
