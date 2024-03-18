 Polls to decide if country will be run by 'Asuri Shakti' or 'Daivik Shakti'; Congress slams PM Modi : The Tribune India

Hits back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that the INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'Shakti'

Pawan Khera. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, March 18

The Congress on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that the INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'Shakti', saying the elections will decide whether the country would be run by 'Asuri Shakti' (demonic power) or 'Daivik Shakti' (divine power).

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at a rally in Mumbai, commented that the "fight against Modi is not on a personal level since Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'Shakti' (power)", the prime minister asserted that the fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship it.

Prime Minister Modi, referring to the opposition rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, said, "They announced their manifesto... and said their fight was against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother and every daughter is a form of 'Shakti'. Mothers and sisters, I worship you as 'Shakti'. I am Bharat Maa's pujari."

In retaliation, the Congress likened the BJP to 'Asuri Shakti' and alleged that the nation has seen atrocities against women in the last 10 years and cited the rape cases in Unnao, Kathua and Hathras as well as the harassment of women wrestlers.

"The prime minister is upset and the entire BJP is talking baseless things after Rahul Gandhi attacked 'Asuri Shakti'. This election is between 'Asuri Shakti' and 'Daivik Shakti'," Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

He claimed that the people of the country, be it farmers, youth, women and the poor, are all standing with Rahul Gandhi and he will emerge victorious in this election.

"Where was the prime minister's worship of the 'Shakti' when female wrestlers were being harassed? Where was your 'shakti ki upasna' at the time," Khera posed.

"This election will decide whether the country will be run by 'Asuri Shakti' or 'Daivik Shakti'. This country always got its strength from 'Daivik Shakti' and the youth, women and farmers are standing with Rahul Gandhi," the Congress leader said.

