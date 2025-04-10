Poor project reports delaying Ganga clean-up, says ministry

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

In an affidavit submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Jal Shakti Ministry said that work related to the prevention of pollution in the Ganga was slow in Phase I due to poor quality of detailed project report (DPR), and acquisition of land to set up sewage treatment plant (STP).

The NGT was listening to the matter related to the slow pace of work undertaken under the National Mission for Clean Ganga. The ministry told the tribunal that Phase II of the project would remain operational till 2026.

“It is further submitted that under the Namami Gange Programme (NGP), a flaship programme aimed at rejuvenating the Ganga, its tributaries and improving water quality, as on February 2025, 494 projects (including one for sewage infrastructure) have been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 40,478 crore. Of this, 308 projects have been completed and made operational,” the affidavit said.

Elaborating on the upgrade of the sewerage infrastructure, 208 projects have been taken up with a cost of 33,360 crore for creation and rehabilitation of 6,420 MLD of STP capacity.