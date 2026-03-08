DT
PT
Home / India / Pop icon Ricky Martin headlines T20 World Cup closing ceremony

Pop icon Ricky Martin headlines T20 World Cup closing ceremony

Ahmedabad witnessed ‘Prince of Bhangra’ Sukhbir and ‘Dandiya Queen’ Falguni Pathak in the ensemble closing ceremony

article_Author
PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 07:36 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Global pop icon and two-time Grammy winner Ricky Martin set the stage on fire as he performed hits like Livin' la Vida Loca and 'The Cup of Life' during the closing ceremony ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.

Martin was joined by Indian singers Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak, as the trio provided a musical prelude to the final showdown in Ahmedabad between India and New Zealand.

Known as the 'Prince of Bhangra', Sukhbir performed his famous Punjabi hits like 'Oh Ho Ho Ho' with a large dance troupe, while 'Dandiya Queen' Pathak opened the event with Gujarati folk and Bollywood hits around 50 dancers.

The Latino singer-songwriter ended his performance with his biggest hits such as 'Maria' and 'La Copa de la Vida', even as the packed house at the Narendra Modi Stadium went berserk.

The short closing ceremony preceded the final between defending champions India and maiden-title seeking New Zealand.

The tournament began on February 7.

