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Home / India / Population census from January 25-February 28, 2027; reference date March 1

Population census from January 25-February 28, 2027; reference date March 1

The census, the eighth since Independence, is being conducted in two phases

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:29 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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There will be an option for self-enumeration from January 10, 2027, to January 24, 2027, just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration, the notification said. PTI file
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Population census will be conducted across India, except in poll-going and snow-bound regions, from January 25 to February 28, 2027, the Census Commissioner announced on Friday.

According to an official notification, the reference date for the census shall be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027.

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In all states and Union territories, except Manipur (till further declaration), Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the conduct of the population census shall be undertaken from January 25, 2027, to February 28, 2027, a notification issued by Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General of India (RGI) and Census Commissioner, said.

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The “revisional round” for the census will be held from March 1, 2027, to March 5, 2027, it said.

There will be an option for self-enumeration from January 10, 2027, to January 24, 2027, just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration, the notification said.

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Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur early next year.

The census, the eighth since Independence, is being conducted in two phases: house listing and housing census, and population enumeration.

The decennial exercise, scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Union Cabinet approved Rs 11,718 crore for conducting the census, which will be the biggest headcount exercise.

The Centre has deferred house-listing operations for Census 2027 in Manipur, a notification issued by the RGI said last month.

India’s last census was conducted in 2011 with a headcount of 1.21 billion people, including 62.32 crore males and 58.75 crore females.

The country had 24.95 crore households at that time.

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