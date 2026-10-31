DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Population enumeration to start on Jan 10

Population enumeration to start on Jan 10

Census 2027: Officials to ask 40 questions

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement
The government on Friday announced that population enumeration, which is the second phase of Census 2027, will commence on January 10 next year across the country, while door-to-door enumeration will begin on January 25 and end on February 28.

In the door-to-door process, enumerators will ask a set of 40 questions. For the first time, these will include specific queries on caste (other than SC/ST), religion, place and date of birth of both parents, number of bank accounts and spouse’s name and phone number.

Advertisement

The exercise will, however, be conducted in the four poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab from November 16, 2026, to January 5 next year ahead of the rest of the country.

Advertisement

The self-enumeration portal will go live in these four states on November 16 followed by door-to-door enumeration from December 1.

The notification, issued by Registrar General of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, stated, “The census of the population shall be undertaken from January 25, 2027, to February 28, 2027, with a revisional round from March 1 to March 5. There shall be an option for self-enumeration from January 10 to January 24.”

Advertisement

The first notification for the population census was issued on June 16, 2025, in which it was stated that the next census will be conducted in February 2027, except for Ladakh and the snowbound areas of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

The first phase of the census — Houselisting Operations — started in April 1 this year and was completed across the country on September 30, except in Manipur. This is the first digital census and the first to enumerate caste and allow self-enumeration.

Other than these states, the exercise has been completed in Ladakh and the snow-bound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 30.

The exercise has been deferred indefinitely in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts