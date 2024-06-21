Porsche car crash: Minor accused's father gets bail in a case pertaining to Juvenile Justice Act

Pune, June 21
A court in Pune on Friday granted bail to the father of the juvenile accused in one of the cases pertaining to the Porsche car crash in which two software professionals were killed in the city last month.
The court also granted bail to five other accused, including the owner and managers of two bars who were arrested for allegedly serving liquor to the underage patron.
On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by the juvenile in an inebriated condition.
The case caused a national uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board member LN Danwade gave bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.
Police had registered a case against the teenage accused's father, Vishal Agrawal, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owner and staff members of the two bars - Cosie and Club Blak - for serving alcohol to an underage person.
Section 75 deals with "wilful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.
According to the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, the father, despite knowing his son did not have a valid driving licence, gave him the car, thereby endangering the latter's life, and allowed him to party even as the father knew that he consumes liquor.
Advocate Prashant Patil, who represented the juvenile's father, confirmed that the court on Friday evening granted bail to him. Another defence lawyer representing the managers of Cosie restaurant and Club Blak confirmed that the court also granted bail to his clients.
The juvenile accused's father and mother are currently in judicial custody in the case pertaining to the alleged swapping of blood sample of their son.
Apart from this case, his father was also arrested on the charge of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of his driver.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order
The AAP national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by t...
NEET-UG row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; issues notices to NTA, Centre, others on plea to cancel May 5 exam
The matter will be taken up for hearing on July 8
India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar
In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed ‘one-mi...
In India and across globe, people perform ‘asanas’ to mark Yoga Day; PM Modi leads celebrations in country from Kashmir
The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global g...
Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern
The activists were not allowed to board planes in Vancouver ...