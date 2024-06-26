Porsche crash: High Court orders boy’s release

Mumbai: The Bombay HC has ordered the release of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Porsche car mishap in Pune last month from an observation home. The police claim he was drunk and driving the car when it hit a two-wheeler, killing two.
