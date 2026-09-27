Post-Jantar Mantar backlash, Centre asks police, paramilitary to improve coordination

Soon after the July paper-leak protests at Jantar Mantar, it was decided that a coordination committee would be formed under the Home Ministry, comprising officials of the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces. The panel would formulate a strategy to ensure better crowd and protest management during future agitations.

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Following the massive protests sparked by the July paper-leak controversy, the committee was tasked with preparing SOPs for police and paramilitary personnel to follow in such situations.

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There were several instances during the July protests when a clear lack of coordination was witnessed between Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel over the use of force against protesters. This led to a rethink at the top.

The main aim behind setting up the panel was to ensure better coordination between the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces in such situations in the future.

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Sources said the resulting brainstorming has ensured that police and security personnel are now better equipped, both psychologically and physically, to handle such protests.

The result was visible during the protests on September 25 outside the Election Commission of India’s office by SFI and near the Youth Congress office in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. A mild lathi charge was used to control the crowd, and there were no reports of any major injuries.

In fact, during a ground-level check by this correspondent, it was observed that Delhi Police personnel were briefing paramilitary personnel around Jantar Mantar and the ECI office in Central Delhi on how to handle protesters and on the measures to be taken while checking vehicular traffic and commuters passing through protest points.

However, with protests likely to intensify over the next few days as the ECI controversy threatens to escalate, both the police and security forces will face their real test.