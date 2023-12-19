Post of Parliament's security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

With the post of Parliament House complex's security in-charge lying vacant for a month and a half, the Union home ministry has asked states to send names of eligible and willing IPS officers for filling up the post of joint secretary (security) in the Lok Sabha secretariat on deputation basis.

The names have been sought by December 20.

In a letter sent to chief secretaries of all states on December 14, the Union home ministry said, "The Lok Sabha Secretariat is in the process of filling up of post of Joint Secretary (Security) in Level 14 in the Pay Matrix in Lok Sabha Secretariat to be filled up on deputation basis amongst officers of Indian Police Service empanelled to hold IG-level posts at the Centre. The state governments are, therefore, requested to send nominations of eligible and willing IPS officers to this ministry latest by December 20."

The issue got highlighted after the security breach incident in Parliament on December 13.

The post fell vacant when the joint secretary (security) Raghubir Lal, a 1997 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, got transferred to his home state as ADG, law and order, on November 2.

