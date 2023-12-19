Post of Parliament's security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states

New Delhi, December 19
With the post of Parliament House complex's security in-charge lying vacant for a month and a half, the Union home ministry has asked states to send names of eligible and willing IPS officers for filling up the post of joint secretary (security) in the Lok Sabha secretariat on deputation basis.
The names have been sought by December 20.
In a letter sent to chief secretaries of all states on December 14, the Union home ministry said, "The Lok Sabha Secretariat is in the process of filling up of post of Joint Secretary (Security) in Level 14 in the Pay Matrix in Lok Sabha Secretariat to be filled up on deputation basis amongst officers of Indian Police Service empanelled to hold IG-level posts at the Centre. The state governments are, therefore, requested to send nominations of eligible and willing IPS officers to this ministry latest by December 20."
The issue got highlighted after the security breach incident in Parliament on December 13.
The post fell vacant when the joint secretary (security) Raghubir Lal, a 1997 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, got transferred to his home state as ADG, law and order, on November 2.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader
'First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will deci...
Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act
Dhankhar says institution of Rajya Sabha Chairman had been r...
IPL 2024 auction: Australia's Mitchell Starc leaves captain Pat Cummins behind to become most expensive buy in league history
In batters category, Daryl Mitchell had a massive payday wit...
Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar
Royal pardon did not come through due to technical reasons, ...
6 MPs from Punjab among 49 more parliamentarians suspended from Lok Sabha
The suspension shall be for the remainder of the ongoing Win...