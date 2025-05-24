Post Op Sindoor, India’s strategic requirements ‘won’t be left wanting’

Top government sources on Friday said India’s strategic requirements will never be left wanting and every arrangement will be made to ensure the armed forces have what they need to defend national sovereignty.

Speaking in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and the national response in the shape of Operation Sindoor, a senior official source said the military precision strike on nine terror hubs inside Pakistan and PoK and the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan would have “no impact on the Indian economy”.

India has said Operation Sindoor had only been paused and not ended and that the future of the ongoing pause on hostilities with the western neighbour would depend on the latter’s conduct.

The top source today said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had already authorised the three Service chiefs with emergency procurement powers under the defence contingency fund.

“Those mechanisms are already in place, those resources are also already in place as a matter of routine. We do not see a very big additional demand at this moment, but whatever be it, strategic requirements will not be left wanting,” said the source.

After the Pahalgam terror attack and consequent tensions with India, credit rating agency Moody’s had said sustained escalation in tensions with India would likely weigh on Pakistan’s growth and hamper the government’s ongoing physical consolidation, setting back Pakistan’s progress in achieving macroeconomic stability.

“Pakistan macroeconomic conditions have been improving with growth, gradually rising, inflation declining and foreign exchange reserves increasing amid continued progress in the IMF programme. A persistent increase in tensions could also impair Pakistan’s access to external financing and pressure its foreign exchange reserves which remain well below what is required to meet its external debt payment needs for the next few years,” said Moody’s.

It added that comparatively the microeconomic conditions in India would be stable, bolstered by moderate, but still high levels of growth amid strong public investment and healthy private consumption.