Post poll win, INDIA bloc to be farmers’ voice: Rahul

New Delhi, March 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that if voted to power, the opposition INDIA group would be the voice of farmers and frame policies to benefit the agriculturists. He addressed a farmers’ rally at Chandwad in Maharashtra’s Nashik district along with NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut as part of the Congress party’s ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

The Congress leader promised loan waiver for farmers, restructuring of crop insurance scheme to help the growers, to protect crop prices while formulating export import policies and exclude agriculture from the GST.

The Wayanad MP also reiterated the Congress’ promise of a legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) of crops as per the Swaminathan committee report.

The former Congress president said the Narendra Modi government waived off Rs 16 lakh crore debt of industrialists. The UPA government had waived off Rs 70,000 crore debt of farmers, Gandhi said.

“If the loans of rich can be written off, why not farmers too get the benefit,” he said.

