Post remand, 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana produced in court   

After the completion of his NIA remand, 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana was on Monday produced before a Delhi court.

Rana was produced before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh after his 18-day NIA custody got over.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann are likely to advance arguments on behalf of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in an in-camera hearing.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority would represent Rana.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.