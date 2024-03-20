Postal ballot for mediapersons

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Mediapersons covering “polling day activities” carrying authorisation letters of the EC and those part of essential services such as the Railways and health care can vote using postal ballots in the LS and four Assembly elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.