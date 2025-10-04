DT
PT
Home / India / Postal services resume in Manipur's Churachandpur after over 2 years  

Postal services resume in Manipur's Churachandpur after over 2 years  

ChurachandpurThe resumption of service marks a significant step towards restoring normal communication channels in the region

PTI
Churachandpur, Updated At : 01:05 PM Oct 04, 2025 IST
Representational photo: istock
Postal services resumed in Manipur's Churachandpur, with a mail van entering the district for the first time since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023, officials said on Saturday.

The vehicle reached the district headquarters at 11.30 am on Friday, unloaded letters, parcels and other consignments, and returned to Imphal around 12.40 pm, they said.

Regular mail delivery had remained suspended in Churachandpur since the onset of the violence, in which over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless. The resumption of service marks a significant step towards restoring normal communication channels in the region.

