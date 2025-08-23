DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Postal services to US temporarily suspended amid lack of clarity on American customs rules

Postal services to US temporarily suspended amid lack of clarity on American customs rules

However, services will continue for letters, documents and gift items up to USD 100
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:13 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Postal services to the US have been temporarily suspended as the US-bound air carriers have denied carrying shipments due to lack of clarity in new norms issued by the American customs department, Ministry of Communications said on Saturday.

Advertisement

However, services will continue for letters, documents and gift items up to USD 100.

Under an Executive Order issued by the US administration on July 30, goods valued above USD 100 will be subject to customs duties in America with effect from August 29.

Advertisement

As per the Executive Order, transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other “qualified parties” approved by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments.

“While CBP issued certain guidelines on August 15, several critical processes relating to the designation of “qualified parties” and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined. Consequently, US-bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after August 25, citing lack of operational and technical readiness,” a statement from the ministry said.

Advertisement

Following the development, the “Department of Posts has decided to temporarily suspend booking of all types of postal articles,” destined for the US with effect from August 25 except letters/documents and gift items up to USD 100 in value, it said.

“These exempt categories will continue to be accepted and conveyed to the US, subject to further clarifications from CBP and USPS,” the statement said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts