Poster of opposition leaders without Kejriwal leads to speculation; what all is on agenda of INDIA bloc's Mumbai meeting

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, August 30

Ahead of INDIA coalition meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, a poster released by the Congress set off fresh speculation about cohesiveness of the opposition alliance coming together to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The poster featured photographs of all major opposition leaders, barring Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

It had Rahul Gandhi in the lead, flanked by senior opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, on the two sides.

Basically, it was perceived as a tacit declaration of the prime-ministerial candidate of INDIA block and a clear indication of differences between two key constituents, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Playing it down, Congress leaders said there are “many capable candidates” in the INDIA alliance.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar was quoted as saying, “I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be the prime ministerial candidate. Even during such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation.”

Mumbai INDIA meeting

This is the first meeting of the INDIA alliance in a state where none of the bloc members are in power. Earlier, meetings were held in non-BJP ruled states Bihar and Karnataka.

The aim is to send a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, say leaders.

Unity among partners will be the crux of discussions and key decisions, including on the chairperson/convener/coordinator of the alliance are expected, they add.

There is also a buzz about some more additions to the bloc and “some parties of BJP-led NDA” switching over.

All eyes are also on the meeting and its outcome.

Most of the major non-BJP parties, except YSRCP, BJD and BRS, have come together against the BJP for the next general election.

Those expected at the meeting include JD(U) supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, TMC leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and son Tejashvi Yadav, former J&K chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

On the agenda

The two-day meeting of INDIA alliance in Mumbai is expected to come up with important decisions, including the name of convener and office-bearers, seat-sharing and official logo that will be used for all meetings and programmes.

“Opposition leaders will chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA and also work out the differences among members. Panels will be announced to draft a common minimum programme, frame joint plans for holding agitations and seat-sharing.

“The bloc will announce the contours of the coordination committee. Members will also discuss the name of the coordinator or a chairperson to lead. The Mumbai meeting will come up with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the ‘regressive’ policies of the current government,” according to ground reports.

After the Bengaluru meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said the 11-member coordination committee would be elected in Mumbai.

INDIA bloc is also expected to announce a secretariat and its location for smooth coordination.

There is speculation of some more regional outfits joining the 26-party opposition alliance at the Mumbai conclave.

Who will be INDIA bloc convener

Nitish Kumar is the frontrunner for the top post along with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. However, Kumar has already announced that he is not in contention for any post.

Sonia Gandhi, too, is believed to be against her holding any such position.

Reports, in fact, quoted Kumar as saying that his intention to forge the opposition unity “was not prompted by any personal ambitions” and that “he would like someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition”.

“I have been maintaining since the beginning that I have no desire for myself...I have no personal ambitions...I don't want anything. Somebody else could be given the responsibility (of becoming the convener). My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties (opposed to BJP) before the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

“We will discuss issues related to seat-sharing and will also finalise several other agenda in the Mumbai meeting. A few more political parties will join the INDIA coalition and it will be announced in the next meeting,” according to agency reports on Kumar.

Meanwhile, there is talk of Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin being given key posts.

Besides the fact that the TMC and DMK happen to be two major blocks without whom there is no possibility of a strong INDIA alliance, observers say the Congress would like to keep Mamata in good humour.

The DMK has 24 members in the Lok Sabha and TMC 23. In the Rajya Sabha, the DMK has 10 members and the TMC 13.

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary dismissed as “conjecture” the talks about the possibility of his party switching over to the NDA.

Amid reports of differences between some key members, all eyes are on the Mumbai meeting and who all will be the chairperson/convener, deputy chairperson and ‘sanyojak’ (coordinator) of the alliance that aims to lead the charge against PM Modi and BJP next year.

