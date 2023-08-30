 Poster of opposition leaders without Kejriwal leads to speculation; what all is on agenda of INDIA bloc's Mumbai meeting : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Poster of opposition leaders without Kejriwal leads to speculation; what all is on agenda of INDIA bloc's Mumbai meeting
Explainer

Poster of opposition leaders without Kejriwal leads to speculation; what all is on agenda of INDIA bloc's Mumbai meeting

The 2-day meeting is expected to come up with important decisions

Poster of opposition leaders without Kejriwal leads to speculation; what all is on agenda of INDIA bloc's Mumbai meeting

Photo for representation. PTI



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma 

Chandigarh, August 30

Ahead of INDIA coalition meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, a poster released by the Congress set off fresh speculation about cohesiveness of the opposition alliance coming together to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The poster featured photographs of all major opposition leaders, barring Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

It had Rahul Gandhi in the lead, flanked by senior opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, on the two sides.

Basically, it was perceived as a tacit declaration of the prime-ministerial candidate of INDIA block and a clear indication of differences between two key constituents, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. 

Playing it down, Congress leaders said there are “many capable candidates” in the INDIA alliance. 

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar was quoted as saying, “I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be the prime ministerial candidate. Even during such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation.” 

Mumbai INDIA meeting  

This is the first meeting of the INDIA alliance in a state where none of the bloc members are in power. Earlier, meetings were held in non-BJP ruled states Bihar and Karnataka. 

The aim is to send a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, say leaders.   

Unity among partners will be the crux of discussions and key decisions, including on the chairperson/convener/coordinator of the alliance are expected, they add.

There is also a buzz about some more additions to the bloc and “some parties of BJP-led NDA” switching over.

All eyes are also on the meeting and its outcome.

Most of the major non-BJP parties, except YSRCP, BJD and BRS, have come together against the BJP for the next general election.  

Those expected at the meeting include JD(U) supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, TMC leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and son Tejashvi Yadav, former J&K chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

On the agenda

The two-day meeting of INDIA alliance in Mumbai is expected to come up with important decisions, including the name of convener and office-bearers, seat-sharing and official logo that will be used for all meetings and programmes.

“Opposition leaders will chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA and also work out the differences among members. Panels will be announced to draft a common minimum programme, frame joint plans for holding agitations and seat-sharing.

“The bloc will announce the contours of the coordination committee. Members will also discuss the name of the coordinator or a chairperson to lead. The Mumbai meeting will come up with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the ‘regressive’ policies of the current government,” according to ground reports.

After the Bengaluru meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said the 11-member coordination committee would be elected in Mumbai. 

INDIA bloc is also expected to announce a secretariat and its location for smooth coordination. 

There is speculation of some more regional outfits joining the 26-party opposition alliance at the Mumbai conclave.

Who will be INDIA bloc convener

Nitish Kumar is the frontrunner for the top post along with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. However, Kumar has already announced that he is not in contention for any post. 

Sonia Gandhi, too, is believed to be against her holding any such position. 

Reports, in fact, quoted Kumar as saying that his intention to forge the opposition unity “was not prompted by any personal ambitions” and that “he would like someone else to be made convener of the opposition coalition”.

“I have been maintaining since the beginning that I have no desire for myself...I have no personal ambitions...I don't want anything. Somebody else could be given the responsibility (of becoming the convener). My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties (opposed to BJP) before the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

“We will discuss issues related to seat-sharing and will also finalise several other agenda in the Mumbai meeting. A few more political parties will join the INDIA coalition and it will be announced in the next meeting,” according to agency reports on Kumar. 

Meanwhile, there is talk of Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin being given key posts. 

Besides the fact that the TMC and DMK happen to be two major blocks without whom there is no possibility of a strong INDIA alliance, observers say the Congress would like to keep Mamata in good humour. 

The DMK has 24 members in the Lok Sabha and TMC 23. In the Rajya Sabha, the DMK has 10 members and the TMC 13.   

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary dismissed as “conjecture” the talks about the possibility of his party switching over to the NDA.

Amid reports of differences between some key members, all eyes are on the Mumbai meeting and who all will be the chairperson/convener, deputy chairperson and ‘sanyojak’ (coordinator) of the alliance that aims to lead the charge against PM Modi and BJP next year. 

 

 

 

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Mumbai #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir

2
India

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

3
Amritsar

Actor wearing 'kirpan': SGPC initiates legal action against makers of 'Yaariyan 2' movie; dissatisfied with their clarification

4
Punjab

Punjab chief secretary suspends Nangal SDM for dereliction of duty during recent floods

5
Nation

Ahead of assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

6
India

'Doesn't mean anything': Jaishankar dismisses new Chinese map claiming Arunachal, India lodges diplomatic protest

7
Punjab

School teacher arrested for taking Rs 1.16 lakh bribe in Mohali

8
Business

Gadkari unveils world’s first BS 6 stage II electrified flex fuel-based vehicle

9
World

Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif slams suspension of Imran Khan’s sentence in Toshakhana case, calls it ‘dark chapter’

10
Delhi

Manjinder Sirsa appointed BJP national secretary

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose their jobs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

Warns the staff working in offices of the deputy commissione...

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-calle...

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s suspension

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's suspension

He was named by Speaker Om Birla for ‘unruly conduct’ on Aug...

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

Rajya Sabha member Singh, in a post on August 27 on his offi...

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab’s Ajnala

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

One of the two accomplices of the main accused Dalbir Singh ...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Staff shortage affecting work at RTA office; local residents suffer

Austerity or profligacy? Residents not sure about govt’s second cut in discretionary grant

Few commuters care to follow safety rules at manned level crossings

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Shorter route to airport: DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali conduct physical verification of land

Lalru school lecturer held for graft

Chandigarh: From fresh policy to synthetic turf, sports day brings cheer to athletes

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Police set up help desk to assist G20 delegates in Delhi

2 held for extorting money from man, 5 mobiles seized

28-yr-old man dies by suicide

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

Dasuya SHO, ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Woman has narrow escape after ex-husband fires at her

ASI gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Shoppers throng markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Four land in police net for drug peddling

Travel agent’s aide held for taking ‘bribe’

Ward Watch: Civic issues aplenty in Mundian Kalan, nearby areas

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Floods take toll on 365 roads in Patiala district, losses pegged at Rs 55 cr

Govt Medical College: MBBS, DPharma classes to be shifted to new bldg in a month

Patiala: Eye donation fortnight

Hockey icon remembered