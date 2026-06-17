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Home / India / Posters for Rahul Gandhi's Kota event removed, locals pressured not to attend: Pilot

Posters for Rahul Gandhi's Kota event removed, locals pressured not to attend: Pilot

Gandhi interacted with students on various issues like paper leaks and unemployment

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 09:46 PM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi interacts with students during the Chhatron Ki Goonj rally, as part of the Congress party's campaign on paper leaks and youth issues, in Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. PTI
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Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday alleged that local authorities had removed banners and posters related to Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kota, a major coaching hub, and that there was pressure on people not to attend the programme.

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Speaking to the media in Kota, Pilot stated that the campaign, initiated by Gandhi, aims to connect with the sentiments of the youth and address their concerns regarding their future. Alleging that students across Rajasthan and other parts of the country were under stress due to uncertainties surrounding examinations and results, Pilot accused the government of "trying to evade responsibility".

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"Lakhs of children and their families have suffered due to flaws in the examination system," he said.

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Pilot also criticised the country's current examination system, alleging that repeated irregularities have affected lakhs of students and eroded public trust.

He said that issues in major examinations have caused distress to students and their families across the country.

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Referring to the NEET exam controversy, he alleged that the paper leak had impacted around 22 lakh students and "shaken their confidence". He further claimed that despite the CBI ordering a probe, accountability was lacking and no effective action had been taken so far.

Meanwhile, during the "Chhatron ki Goonj" Maha rally in Kota, Gandhi interacted with students on various issues like paper leaks and unemployment. "This is not a political meeting. This is a meeting about you, about the young people who are struggling to get a future. This evening is about you, the challenges that you are dealing with every single day," he said in his opening remarks.

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