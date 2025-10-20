Power bank catches fire in IndiGo plane at Delhi airport

A passenger’s power bank caught fire on board a Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane while taxiing at the Delhi airport on Sunday, with the cabin crew extinguishing the fire, sources said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and all passengers and crew on board were safe, IndiGo said.

The airline said in a statement that flight 6E 2107 operating from Delhi to Dimapur, Nagaland, on October 19 returned to bay due to a minor fire triggered by a passenger’s personal electronic equipment stored in the seat-back pocket on board.

The sources said a power bank caught fire when the aircraft was taxiing at the airport. “The crew managed the situation quickly and diligently following the standard operating procedure and the incident was controlled within seconds,” the statement said.