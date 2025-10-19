DT
Home / India / Power bank catches fire on board Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane at Delhi airport

Power bank catches fire on board Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane at Delhi airport

No injuries are reported, and all passengers and crew on board are safe

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:19 PM Oct 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
A passenger's power bank caught fire on board a Dimapur-bound IndiGo plane while taxiing at the Delhi airport on Sunday, with the cabin crew extinguishing the fire, sources said.

No injuries were reported, and all passengers and crew on board were safe, IndiGo said.

The airline said in a statement that the flight 6E 2107 operating from Delhi to Dimapur, Nagaland, on October 19 returned to bay due to a minor fire triggered by a passenger's personal electronic equipment stored in the seat-back pocket on board.

Sources said a power bank caught fire when the aircraft was taxiing at the airport.

"The crew managed the situation quickly and diligently following the standard operating procedure and the incident was controlled within seconds," the statement said.

Details about the number of passengers on board the flight were not available.

