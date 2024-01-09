Practise sustainable farming as taught by Sikh Gurus, protect Mother Earth, PM Modi tells farmers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged farmers to follow the teachings of Sikh Gurus while practising agriculture and protect Mother Earth and her vitality.

Interacting with beneficiaries of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to reach people eligible for central government benefits today via video-conferencing, the PM advocated the necessity of sustainable farming. “We should do farming as per the advice of our Gurus and protect Mother Earth. There is nothing beyond the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji in the field of farming,” the Prime Minister said.

Gurwinder Singh Bajwa of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, a farmer who joined the event, told the Prime Minister that the “biggest gain of the journey of Viksit Bharat is that farmers have organised into small groups to get the best possible deal in the agri sector”. “Now, the farmer is feeling that he will get proper support,” Bajwa said, adding the expectations from the government were high as ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’. To this, the PM said tasks were being accomplished because farmers listened to his requests. Bajwa also said his group of farmers was working on poison-free agriculture and for that he received a subsidy for machinery.

Regarding the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the PM said, “The Modi ki guarantee ki gadi’ will not stop till the last beneficiary is reached.”

