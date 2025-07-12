Prada keen to partner with local artisans for ‘Kolhapuri-inspired’ collection: Maha body

Italian fashion major Prada on Friday expressed its intention to launch a Kolhapuri-inspired collection in partnership with local artisans, said the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture.

Advertisement

The association, which held a virtual meeting with senior Prada officials on Friday, said a technical expert team from the Italian brand will be visiting India next week to identify local supply chain partners for Kolhapuri chappal.

“Prada expressed intent to launch a limited-edition Made-in-India Kolhapuri-inspired collection, in partnership with local artisans,” an official statement from MACCIA said.

Advertisement

It can be noted that the use of the centuries-old craft of Kolhapuri slippers by Prada in a fashion show last month triggered a controversy on the contributions of Indian artisans and the way they are leveraged by global brands.

MACCIA president Lalit Gandhi told PTI that the Italian team visiting India next week will examine product facilities, look at how those match up to their standards and define the systems for the way ahead.

Advertisement

In the meeting, which included Prada chief business development officer Roberto Massardi and group head of corporate social responsibility Lorenzo Bertelli, among others -- the Italian group has committed to include the ‘Kolhapuri’ mention in all its publications and commercialise the offering only after complying with GI (geographical indication) requirements, he added.

Prada presented their cited similar tie-ups with Peru, Japan and Scotland. The chamber appealed for expanding the collaboration to include heritage crafts, such as Paithani weaving, Himroo textiles, anklets, and regional embroidery work.