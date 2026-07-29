DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Pradhan removed to save Pradhan Mantri: Akhilesh

Pradhan removed to save Pradhan Mantri: Akhilesh

When somebody from the treasury benches referred to the Emergency, the SP leader said that the kind of violence seen against the protesting students last week was no less than the Emergency.

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:47 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the students' agitation against the NEET paper leak proved that the government could be bent.

Advertisement

"Jhukti hai duniya, jhukani wala chahiye. I liked this slogan from the agitation," Yadav said while participating in the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

Taking a swipe at the government over the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the SP chief said the government had "saved the Pradhan Mantri (Prime Minister) by removing Pradhan".

Advertisement

"When the minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) arrived in Parliament, he was welcomed outside the House. Imagine the immense relief the members must have felt and the major crisis from which they were saved. By removing one 'Pradhan', you effectively saved the 'Pradhan Mantri'," the Kannauj MP said.

He also questioned the government’s handling of examination leaks, saying, “Jo chadhava chor ko nahi rok paye woh paper leak kaise rokenge. (One who could not check temple donation theft, how will he check paper leak)."

Advertisement

Yadav further claimed that NEET paper leaks would happen again in the future. The SP MP said students of Classes 10 and 12 had also faced paper leaks and alleged that the government had no answer for them.

When somebody from the treasury benches referred to the Emergency, the SP leader said that the kind of violence seen against the protesting students last week was no less than the Emergency.

He said that change had come after the Emergency and expressed hope that it would happen again.

Yadav also remarked that even during the Emergency, “electric current" was not used, referring to electic batons used on protesting students.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts