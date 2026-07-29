Pradhan removed to save Pradhan Mantri: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the students' agitation against the NEET paper leak proved that the government could be bent.

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"Jhukti hai duniya, jhukani wala chahiye. I liked this slogan from the agitation," Yadav said while participating in the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha.

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Taking a swipe at the government over the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the SP chief said the government had "saved the Pradhan Mantri (Prime Minister) by removing Pradhan".

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"When the minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) arrived in Parliament, he was welcomed outside the House. Imagine the immense relief the members must have felt and the major crisis from which they were saved. By removing one 'Pradhan', you effectively saved the 'Pradhan Mantri'," the Kannauj MP said.

He also questioned the government’s handling of examination leaks, saying, “Jo chadhava chor ko nahi rok paye woh paper leak kaise rokenge. (One who could not check temple donation theft, how will he check paper leak)."

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Yadav further claimed that NEET paper leaks would happen again in the future. The SP MP said students of Classes 10 and 12 had also faced paper leaks and alleged that the government had no answer for them.

When somebody from the treasury benches referred to the Emergency, the SP leader said that the kind of violence seen against the protesting students last week was no less than the Emergency.

He said that change had come after the Emergency and expressed hope that it would happen again.

Yadav also remarked that even during the Emergency, “electric current" was not used, referring to electic batons used on protesting students.