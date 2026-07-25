Pradhan’s resignation shows youth’s future at heart of NDA government: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation was the reflection of the fact that safeguarding the future of the country’s students and youth is of “paramount importance” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government.

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Pradhan stepped down as Education Minister on Saturday amid mounting pressure over the NEET paper leak controversy, with the Centre conceding the principal demand of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led agitation after weeks of protests that spread from the national capital to several parts of the country.

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He announced his decision in a statement, saying the developments of the past 10 days had “saddened” him deeply and that the issue was “not a matter of personal prestige”.

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Rajnath Singh said Pradhan resigned from his post taking into account the views and sentiments of the country’s youth and students,

“This resignation is a testimony of the fact that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our government, safeguarding the future of our students and youth is of paramount importance,” the Defence minister said in a post on X.

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Singh said the government is addressing “with utmost seriousness and sensitivity” the concerns of the students regarding the NEET exam, paper leaks and necessary reforms in the education system.

“Our top priority remains to understand our students’ genuine concerns, address them promptly, and ensure that they know their voices are being heard,” he said.

“I am confident that our youth and students will now focus on their studies, dreams, and aspirations with full confidence, making a significant contribution to building a strong, prosperous, and developed India,” he added.

Singh said Pradhan’s tenure as the Union minister has been marked by a “steadfast commitment” to transforming India into a developed nation.

“His contribution to public service has been inclusive, future-ready, and aligned with the aspirations of a New India,” the minister added.